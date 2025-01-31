Sign up
Previous
Photo 4529
The cross-stitch: ‘MHM 1990’
The front of the post from
two days ago
.
No frames yesterday.
Well, except for my driver’s license and the front and back of my insurance card. :-\
Photography worth posting is a bit of a struggle right now.
Looking back
:
January 31 posts
(13; missing
2019
and
2020
)
[ PXL_20250131_225557024_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
0
0
31st January 2025 4:55pm
Tags
hearts
,
crafts
,
welcome
,
cross stitch
,
cross-stitch
,
tm-p8
,
tm31jan
