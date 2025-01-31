Previous
The cross-stitch: ‘MHM 1990’ by rhoing
The cross-stitch: ‘MHM 1990’

The front of the post from two days ago.
No frames yesterday.
Well, except for my driver’s license and the front and back of my insurance card. :-\

Photography worth posting is a bit of a struggle right now.

[ PXL_20250131_225557024_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
