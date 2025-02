How many seeds in a strawberry?

Starting Flash o’ Red with something that’s red and rendering it to B&W? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯(Also, it isdifficult to photograph a strawberry without any “hot spots”!)We have strawberries every morning as part of our breakfast and a few days ago I looked at a strawberry and wondered how many seeds are in a single strawberry (on average). Along similar lines, I have marveled at how many seeds are packed in a single milkweed “fruit.” But strawberries? To the Google!According to a couple of sources, about. But I also found an interesting article about the parts of a strawberry: “Why Do Strawberries Have Their Seeds on the Outside?”» Full text: “Why Do Strawberries Have Their Seeds on the Outside?” February 1 posts (13; missing 2019 and 2020 [ PXL_20250201_134553291_LE15tm :: cell phone ]