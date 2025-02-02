Ice cube ‘trails’ [Filler]

Taken late last night — gah! — so technically this is “filler.”
I don’t know the chemistry or physics that’s relevant here, but what I like about this image — particularly in B&W — is all the “trails” in the center of the ice cube. (They look like a sideways tree to me.) I presume these are air bubbles that were preserved in the water as the surrounding water froze. Since the room temperature liquid wasn’t poured over the ice very long before I snapped this photo, I don’t think this feature has anything to do with the room temperature liquid; the cube is likely too large to have its center react to a warm liquid around its perimeter.
Our refrigerator’s ice maker produces “crescent ice.” While it’s convenient having an ice maker for most uses, I prefer full size cubes, in part because they melt more slowly than crescent ice. So I have a pair of silicon trays that produce full-sized ice cubes (and I fill them with filtered water).