Tariffs revisited

This is my follow-up to a November post on tariffs
. This time let’s consider what happens when the other
country does the predictable and says, Okay, fine. You’re going to slap tariffs on our exports? Then we’re going to levy tariffs on some of your
exports. (The term you will probably see in the press is “retaliatory tariffs.” They are as old as tariffs themselves.)
There is only one thing
you need to know to understand the analysis below. That is, What happens to [consumer] demand when the price of a good increases? This is Econ 101, but it’s also just everyday living: if the price of a good increases, people (collectively) will buy less. That is, sellers’ sales will decrease. Are we good so far?
The president [unilaterally*] signed orders this weekend imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on China.
Canada’s response
“Canada's countermeasures include:
• Imposing tariffs on $30 billion in goods imported from the U.S., effective February 4, 2025, when the U.S tariffs are applied.
∘ The list includes products such as orange juice, peanut butter, wine, spirits, beer, coffee, appliances, apparel, footwear, motorcycles, cosmetics, and pulp and paper.
• Announcing that the government intends to impose tariffs on an additional list of imported U.S. goods worth $125 billion.
∘ A full list of these goods will be available shortly for a 21-day public comment period prior to implementation, and includes products such as passenger vehicles and trucks, including electric vehicles, steel and aluminum products, certain fruits and vegetables, aerospace products, beef, pork, dairy, trucks and buses, recreational vehicles, and recreational boats.
”
If you understand that tariffs are actually paid by the consumers in the country applying the tariff (through higher prices), then you recognize that the effect of the Canadian tariffs on US goods flowing from the United States into Canada is going to be higher prices for Canadian consumers. So what used to be a $50,000 EV imported from the US with — let’s say — a 20% tariff is now going to be a $60,000 EV.
And how do consumers in a market react to a higher price? You know this: They buy fewer EVs. What’s the effect of this back in the US? If Canada is buying fewer American EVs, then production levels in the US will fall. What does that
mean? Layoffs. This is Econ 101.
So if the 47th president sticks to his tariffs and this leads to retaliatory tariffs from Mexico, Canada, and China, then the export markets for many American companies will shrink and layoffs will be the inevitable result.
Bottom line? This is not the path to Make America Great Again. So keep an eye on job growth and unemployment after the current president inherited an economy that was the envy of the world on January 20, 2025.
* And possibly illegally, but that’s a different conversation.
