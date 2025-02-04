Can we talk about labor and wages today?

Today on “Here and Now”
, I heard part of Scott Tong’s conversation with ProPublica reporter Melissa Sanchez. The conversation touched on something I referred to obliquely in a November post after the election.
Let’s start simply.
Q1
What kinds
of jobs do immigrants hold, whether they are here legally or illegally?
The next question is primarily for those who support the current administration.
Q2
Why are these jobs going to immigrants rather than American citizens?
Question for everyone
Q3
What wage level do these jobs command?
Now let’s round up the immigrants. (We know the administration’s sweeps are netting immigrants who are here legally as well as illegally, but it really doesn’t matter for the “economics” of the situation.)
There are two options for the employers of these immigrants:
1. they can fold or
2. they can fill the positions vacated by the immigrants who were swept up.
Whether the businesses were making cheese in Wisconsin (the story covered by the “Here and Now” episode), harvesting lettuce in Arizona, or picking oranges in Florida, the sweep of immigrants has created a supply problem in the market.
If the business folds, the supply of cheese from Wisconsin goes down or the supply of lettuce from Arizona goes down, or the supply of oranges from Florida goes down, or (D) all of the above. What effect will this have on the price of cheese? The price of lettuce? The price of oranges (and orange juice)?
You don’t need me to tell you that these prices will increase
with the decrease in supply.
Okay, so what if the businesses don’t fold and they maintain pre-sweep production levels? They will have to fill the positions previously held by immigrants.
Now we’re looking for non-immigrants who did not fill these positions before. Why not? This goes back to Q2
and Q3
above.
In the case of undocumented immigrants, employers can pay lower wages because the employee has no recourse to complain, since s/he is here illegally. So if these jobs are filled by Americans, they will probably have to pay higher wages.
But here’s the thing that most Americans recognize, and I’ll take it directly from the headlines (so to speak): “Most U.S. voters say immigrants – no matter their legal status – mostly take jobs citizens don’t want” (Pew Research Center
).
Aha! Filling these jobs with Americans who don’t want them is going to be difficult it seems. How do you get past that difficulty? You offer higher and higher wages (or benefits) until you fill the vacated positions. And what does this do to the employers’ costs? Costs increase. And what impact do higher costs have on prices? Prices have to increase.
So it doesn’t matter whether the effected businesses fold or fill the vacated positions. And it doesn’t matter if the immigrants are here legally or illegally. The prices of the effected goods will increase.
For comparison and to see what happens, remember that inflation was 2.4% in October, 2024. Let’s see how well that holds up with the disruption of immigrant communities this year.
BTW, for some insight into the answer to Q1
above, see the Pew Research Center article and scroll nearly to the bottom and the section “What kinds of jobs do immigrants in the U.S. hold?”
