Previous
Even shipping labels by rhoing
Photo 4556

Even shipping labels

Lately I’ve noticed this on the adhesive side of most shipping labels. Although the “AZ” is suggestive of Amazon, this label was not on something shipped from Amazon. I wonder what information is encoded on these.  » I did find this online…

Looking back: February 5 posts (10; missing 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023: rough date!)

[ PXL_20250206_032120827_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact