Previous
Photo 4556
Even shipping labels
Lately I’ve noticed this on the adhesive side of most shipping labels. Although the “AZ” is suggestive of Amazon, this label was not on something shipped from Amazon. I wonder what information is encoded on these. » I did find
this
online…
Looking back
:
February 5 posts
(10; missing
2018
,
2019
,
2020
,
2021
, and
2023
: rough date!)
[ PXL_20250206_032120827_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
