Photo 4559
Remember ‘test patterns’?
Well
this
didn’t turn out like I hoped. Way too dark. I tried lightening it, but that caused a different problem I couldn’t fix. But I tried. (And in any case, it works well with the flash-o-red theme for February.)
Test card (at Wikipedia)
Looking back
:
February 6 posts
(12; missing
2018
,
2021
, and
2024
)
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
abstract
flash-o-red
tmflash-o-red
tm-p8
text pattern
test patterns
tm06feb
Mags
ace
I remember an Indian head with headdress in some circles of light and dark patterns on the TV. I don't remember seeing anything like this. LOL!
February 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
I found it -
https://davidsarnoff.tcnj.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2017/06/S.509_TCNJ.jpg
February 8th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
@marlboromaam
I was looking for links so the younger folk could see what the reference was and a saw the Indian head pattern! Here’s another link:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indian-head_test_pattern
February 8th, 2025
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indian-head_test_pattern