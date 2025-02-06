Previous
Remember ‘test patterns’? by rhoing
Remember ‘test patterns’?

Well this didn’t turn out like I hoped. Way too dark. I tried lightening it, but that caused a different problem I couldn’t fix. But I tried. (And in any case, it works well with the flash-o-red theme for February.)
» Test card (at Wikipedia)

I remember an Indian head with headdress in some circles of light and dark patterns on the TV. I don't remember seeing anything like this. LOL!
February 8th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
@marlboromaam I was looking for links so the younger folk could see what the reference was and a saw the Indian head pattern! Here’s another link:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indian-head_test_pattern
February 8th, 2025  
