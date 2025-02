Happy Birthday, Raymond!

This evening we had friends over for dinner to celebrate his birthday. As noted in a recent post , Raymond and Jeanne gave me a cocktail recipe book for Christmas,and (once again) I endeavored to choose a cocktail from that book for this evening. I chose “Last Flight”: gin, vanilla syrup, and sparkling wine (champage). The vanilla syrup is easy to make and the cocktail was delicious.The wine cork is from the wine served with the steak dinner, and both corks were labelled with the date and occasion and tossed in the cork saver, posted two years ago … on the occasion of Raymond’s birthday then, too! February 7 posts (14; missing 2020 and 2022 [ PXL_20250208_014333968_LE15tm :: cell phone ]