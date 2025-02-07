Previous
Happy Birthday, Raymond! by rhoing
Happy Birthday, Raymond!

This evening we had friends over for dinner to celebrate his birthday. As noted in a recent post, Raymond and Jeanne gave me a cocktail recipe book for Christmas, Forbidden Cocktails: Libations Inspired by the World of Pre-Code Hollywood (Turner Classic Movies) and (once again) I endeavored to choose a cocktail from that book for this evening. I chose “Last Flight”: gin, vanilla syrup, and sparkling wine (champage). The vanilla syrup is easy to make and the cocktail was delicious.

The wine cork is from the wine served with the steak dinner, and both corks were labelled with the date and occasion and tossed in the cork saver, posted two years ago … on the occasion of Raymond’s birthday then, too!

» The Last Flight (1931 movie)

Thom Mitchell

Very cool! Hope it was a nice celebration!
February 9th, 2025  
