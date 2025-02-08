Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 4566
Back with the bright-red fruit in B&W
Yeah, but this ginormous “strawberry” has cleave and leaves suggesting this was three or four individual fruits that didn’t separate.
This is all I had today.
Huh. I would not have guessed that
ginormous
is actually a word.
Looking back
:
February 8 posts
(14; missing
2023
)
[ PXL_20250208_140307565_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
plant
,
fruit
,
strawberries
,
strawberry
,
seeds
,
ginormous
,
rosaceae
,
fragaria
,
flash-o-red
,
tmflash-o-red
,
tmplants
,
tmfruit
,
fragaria x ananassa
,
tm-p8
,
tm08feb
