Previous
Back with the bright-red fruit in B&W by rhoing
Photo 4566

Back with the bright-red fruit in B&W

Yeah, but this ginormous “strawberry” has cleave and leaves suggesting this was three or four individual fruits that didn’t separate.

This is all I had today.

Huh. I would not have guessed that ginormous is actually a word.

Looking back: February 8 posts (14; missing 2023)

[ PXL_20250208_140307565_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact