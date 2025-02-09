Previous
Clean-up continues by rhoing
Photo 4567

Clean-up continues

Homeowners are still cleaning up the damage from the ice- and snow-storms five weeks ago. Normally, the city would pick up this “landscape waste,” either bagged or tied in 25-pound bundles, with each and every bag or bundle being labelled with a $1 sticker. But given that this was an act of nature rather than a landscaping choice (I guess), the city is picking up at no additional cost (over our property taxes). The pile here is perhaps the largest I’ve seen, and there’s still a 6' “stump” that hasn’t been cut to the ground. Clare & I encountered this on a walk through the neighborhood.

The large limb resting on a roof still remains…

Looking back: February 9 posts (14; missing 2017)

[ PXL_20250209_224124463_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1251% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact