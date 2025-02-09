Clean-up continues

Homeowners are still cleaning up the damage from the ice- and snow-storms five weeks ago. Normally, the city would pick up this “landscape waste,” either bagged or tied in 25-pound bundles, with each and every bag or bundle being labelled with a $1 sticker. But given that this was an act of nature rather than a landscaping choice (I guess), the city is picking up at no additional cost (over our property taxes). The pile here is perhaps the largest I’ve seen, and there’s still a 6' “stump” that hasn’t been cut to the ground. Clare & I encountered this on a walk through the neighborhood.