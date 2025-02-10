Sign up
Previous
Photo 4570
Another Carbondale mural
Outside the dry cleaners where I was dropping off a cushion cover … which I stained a few days ago with a leftovers container we were sending home with dinner guests. I hope the stain will come out.
It’s a shame the parking signs have to be in front of the art. :-\
Looking back
:
February 10 posts
(n; missing m dates)
[ PXL_20250210_205903711_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Taken
11th February 2025 2:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
illinois
,
murals
,
bandw
,
carbondale
,
flash-o-red
,
tmbandw
,
tmflash-o-red
,
tm-p8
,
tm10feb
,
carbondale-murals
