Another Carbondale mural by rhoing
Photo 4570

Another Carbondale mural

Outside the dry cleaners where I was dropping off a cushion cover … which I stained a few days ago with a leftovers container we were sending home with dinner guests. I hope the stain will come out.

It’s a shame the parking signs have to be in front of the art. :-\

[ PXL_20250210_205903711_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
