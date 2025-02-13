Myrttle Beach? Disney World? Grand Canyon?

The other day I listened to an interview with a Canadian MP who reported that Canadians are increasingly canceling their trips to the United States: Florida, Arizona, the Carolinas, even New York City. Why? Because “Canadians are not going to spend a dime in a country where their elected leader is threatening our sovereignty. So the boycott in Canda has just taken off.”
So what, you ask? Well, first there is the direct effect, which may be a hit of a few billion dollars to tourism/service industries in the U.S. Nevertheless, this alone will cost thousands of jobs.
But beyond the direct effect, there is the “multiplier effect” in economic analysis. (Hence, the focus on the multiplication key on the calculator in the photo.) Think of it as the total of all “ripple effects” that spread out from the direct effect of a couple billion dollars of lost revenue in tourism. As tourism/service-based businesses lose revenue, they cut back on payroll. Lost hours or lost jobs then ripple into a new washer-dryer purchase that’s deferred. Or a car purchase (whether new or used) is deferred. It just ripples out into the local economies from the initial couple billion dollars lost in tourism and service-based industries.
[Can hotels and restaurants try to mitigate the revenue lost from Canadian tourists? Sure. They can offer discounts to entice more Americans to visit … but discounts still mean lower-than-expected revenue and will still necessitate cuts to payroll. Also, are Europeans going to be enticed to visit? Mmm, the administration is threatening NATO and abandoning Ukraine, so many Europeans are likely to be of the same mind as many Canadians.]
Note. The multiplier effect works in both directions. If USAID buys food and feed from American farmers to ship overseas, that injection into U.S. farmers’ pockets is multiplied throughout each farmer’s local economy. So, too, the withdrawal
of those purchases from American farmers also has a multiplier effect, cancelling all the ripple effects that the prior purchases had in the local economies.
This same multiplier withdrawal effect will occur with the new administration’s capping of indirect costs for medical research grants. Joyce Vance wrote, “Here in Birmingham, where the University of Alabama at Birmingham conducts groundbreaking research, officials made a statement about the cuts, which they noted would slow ‘Advancements in virtually all areas of research … including those addressing the leading causes of death in the United States, from cancer to Alzheimer’s, stroke, Parkinson’s, heart disease and diabetes, among other diseases and disorders that devastate lives and families.’ They reported that it would also result in economic and job losses—NIH grants fund 4,769 jobs in Alabama, with an economic impact of $909 million. Now, imagine that multiplied out across the country.”
I apologize for the long post, but I cannot be silent as “Rome burns” while our king and president (together) shred the Constitution. If more Americans took Econ 101 and Econ 102, this might not such a revelation.
Note 2. This post doesn’t even pursue the multiplier effect resulting from tariffs
and retaliatory tariffs
under which the multiplier effect will still apply…
