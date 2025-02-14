Previous
Phyllis Cookie by rhoing
Photo 4583

Phyllis Cookie

My flash-o-red for the month, if I can maintain it. A sugar cookie from a friend, Phyllis.

Happy Valentine’s Day.

Looking back: February 14 posts (14; missing 2020 — don’t know what happened that year!)

[ PXL_20250214_191016363_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1255% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looks delicious!
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact