Previous
Photo 4583
Phyllis Cookie
My flash-o-red for the month, if I can maintain it. A sugar cookie from a friend, Phyllis.
Happy Valentine’s Day.
Looking back
:
February 14 posts
(14; missing
2020
— don’t know what happened that year!)
[ PXL_20250214_191016363_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4732
photos
44
followers
46
following
1255% complete
View this month »
Tags
cookie
,
cookies
,
sugar cookies
,
sugar cookie
,
flash-o-red
,
tmflash-o-red
,
tm-p8
,
tm14feb
Mags
ace
Looks delicious!
February 15th, 2025
