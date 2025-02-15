We have a friend facing knee surgery in ten days. Clare’s rotator cuff surgery three years ago was informative and we’re trying to start the support-from-friends that can be so important when recuperating (at our age) from major surgery. Today we made a huge batch of chicken soup, blueberry muffins, and [Katharine Hepburn’s] brownies to take over tomorrow. This is the cookie scoop Clare used to fill the muffin tin. I focused on this end of the tool with the spring, the “axle” and its gear. Including the scoop end resulted in an unavoidable selfie.