Cherry chest of drawers by rhoing
Cherry chest of drawers

A trial run to see if it’ll fit in the vehicle…
It did not.

» For a “history” of this piece, see “Our guest room”

[ PXL_20250216_170826930_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
