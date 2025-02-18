Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4595
Ready for snow
Our local weather seems to be on the line between 6–8" and 8–10". In any case, we have meals planned for a few days.
Looking back
:
February 18 posts
(13; missing
2020
and
2022
)
[ PXL_20250218_195919526_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4750
photos
45
followers
42
following
1259% complete
View this month »
4589
4590
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
4596
Latest from all albums
152
4592
153
4593
154
4594
4595
4596
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
18th February 2025 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
flash-o-red
,
tmflash-o-red
,
tm-p8
,
tm18feb
KV
ace
Stay warm… it is good that your wipers are standing at attention to avoid freezing to the windshield.
February 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close