Previous
Photo 4596
Officially: 5"
Clare and I shoveled the double-driveway (except for what this car was covering). We won’t be going to the gym today, so this was our exercise. :-P
Looking back
:
February 19 posts
(14; missing
2022
)
[ PXL_20250219_175031089_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
2
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4750
photos
45
followers
42
following
1259% complete
4589
4590
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
4596
152
4592
153
4593
154
4594
4595
4596
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
19th February 2025 11:50am
snow
,
flash-o-red
,
tmflash-o-red
,
tm-p8
,
tm19feb
KV
ace
Nice contrast to the before shot I just saw… shoveling snow is not much fun but is good exercise.
February 19th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Relatively trustworthy forecast!
February 19th, 2025
