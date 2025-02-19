Previous
Officially: 5" by rhoing
Photo 4596

Officially: 5"

Clare and I shoveled the double-driveway (except for what this car was covering). We won’t be going to the gym today, so this was our exercise. :-P

Thom Mitchell

Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
KV ace
Nice contrast to the before shot I just saw… shoveling snow is not much fun but is good exercise.
February 19th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Relatively trustworthy forecast!
February 19th, 2025  
