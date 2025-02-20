The day begins, with single-digit outside

Previous
The temperature was below 5°F (–15°C) when we got up. Fortunately a hot cup of Peet’s was ready in short order. Because of our climate, we have a heat pump. Over the course of the seasons, the demand for cooling in the summer is much higher than the demand for heating in the winter. When it’s this cold, the heat pump is much-less-than-ideal.

The straightforward arithmetic of temperature conversion:
°F → °C: (F – 32) × 5/9 = C,   so 5 – 32 = –27 and –27 × (5/9) = –15

°C → °F: (9/5) × C + 32 = F,   so conversely, (9/5) × –15 = –27 and –27 + 32 = 5.

20th February 2025

Brrrr! That's cold!
