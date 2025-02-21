Previous
The modern gym locker by rhoing
Photo 4601

The modern gym locker

Yep. An outlet in the back to charge your device(s). In my case, I need my phone to work out because there’s an app that Bluetooths with the rowing machine monitor. (Can “Bluetooth” be a verb?)

This bank of lockers is in a large room that’s otherwise filled with machines (ellipticals, steppers, and rowers). It looks like you choose a four-digit PIN, so you don’t have to keep track of a key.

Looking back: February 21 posts (12; missing 2020, 2022, and 2023)

[ PXL_20250221_192834247_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact