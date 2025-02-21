Sign up
Previous
Photo 4601
The modern gym locker
Yep. An outlet in the back to charge your device(s). In my case, I need my phone to work out because there’s an app that Bluetooths with the rowing machine monitor. (Can “Bluetooth” be a verb?)
This bank of lockers is in a large room that’s otherwise filled with machines (ellipticals, steppers, and rowers). It looks like you choose a four-digit PIN, so you don’t have to keep track of a key.
Looking back
:
February 21 posts
(12; missing
2020
,
2022
, and
2023
)
[ PXL_20250221_192834247_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
locker
,
lockers
,
chargers
,
charging
,
flash-o-red
,
tmflash-o-red
,
tm-p8
,
tm21feb
