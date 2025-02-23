Mid-19th century joinery [Travel-day Filler]

Previous
While I had the top of the dresser removed for transport to be our grandson’s dresser, I tried to take some photos to document the joinery utilized by the builder in the mid-1800s. Hand dovetails on the drawers and I don’t know what you’d call this joint — tongue and groove? It’s probably not mortis and tenon (I don’t think). Maybe a [double] “bridle joint”?
The large large hole on the right was for a dowel for securing the top. The smaller hole to the left is a modern artifact for attaching the top to the frame with (eight) screws done by the cabinet-maker we hired 40 years ago.

I wish I knew more specifics about the history of this cherry chest (its provenance), but my grandfather is long since passed away. Even so, I’m not so sure he would have known many specifics, since he was born in 1908 and the dresser was already half-a-century old by the time he was even born. So the identities of the builder and the original owner shall forever remain details lost to time!
