Dog Man books [Travel day]

This was only about 80 minutes after our arrival and the not-inconsequential unloading of the dresser and other items from our car. The dresser survived our packing strategies and the drive! I can put the top on tomorrow and this piece will have been passed on to a new generation.
We don’t often visit the kids and grandkids in February, but there is a purpose this year.
Our older daughter has been in a tight book club group with four other women since shortly after she moved to Massachusetts (15+ years ago). One of their members was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years ago and has been fighting that disease. An item on her “bucket list” was a trip to Wales and she asked the others if their book club could make the trip together. They agreed and made all their travel, work, and child care arrangements.
Alas, cancer won its battle ten days ago, on Valentine’s Day. The other four women decided they would go (I think there were some unrefundable expenses that made this an easier choice) and Jenny left three days ago.
Clare and I timed this visit so we could help Steve with these two for the last couple of days and nights while “mommy” was gone. Here, Clare is reading from Dog Man Unleashed, by Dav Pilkey.
What a joyous photograph.