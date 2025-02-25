Supervised

A couple weeks ago, SIL Steve messages me, “Weird question… What is the largest clamp you have? The closet door [in] the guest room got busted, and I can probably wood glue the slats back in, but my clamps are definitely too short to hold it together while it dries.”
I asked for more information; he measured the door panel and sent photos. It looked like a couple dowels broke and the whole bi-fold door frame came apart, with about a dozen of the louvred slats just falling out. So I packed some dowels, my two clamps that would clamp the 15" frame, and was prepared to drill out the broken dowels.
Well. It turned out nothing — literally nothing — was screwed or glued. The whole frame was held together by the pressure on eight short dowels. Honestly. The shortcuts manufacturers will take to save a nickel…
So I’ve taken the panel down, inserted the slats without gluing them, and just glued-and-clamped the top of the panel where the dowels are. I had pondered just bringing one 2' clamp and buying another out here, but I only “needed” one clamp … for this repair. So I missed out on an excuse to buy another clamp/tool. Rats! Because as we know from Ben Napier, “You can never have enough clamps.”
Finally, our older granddaughter handed me her lovie on her way out the door to school this morning and asked me to “take care of him” today. So he was there with me rendering this repair. Of course, he also observed the re-assembly of the dresser we brought. :-)