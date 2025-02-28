We remember these days…

Getting everyone out of the house in the morning to where they’re supposed to be. And on time, of course! This is Steve’s satchel and the kids’ backpacks — with a lunch in each — near the front door.
We said good-bye to these two grandkids as they left because today we shift over to the other family’s house. But first I was off to the hardware store for a couple household tasks here before we pack up and go.
For the Economic Blackout,* I went to a local hardware store and I paid cash. I bought some craft glue (E6000 Super) to repair a Christmas ornament and a bookmark and felt pads for dining room chair legs.
All three families will be together each of the next two days before we drive home, but these two older grandkids still prefer that we stay with them. We know this will change to indifference about grandma and grandpa in a few years, but we are enjoying this while it lasts.