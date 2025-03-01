Previous
Our ‘gearhead’ grandkids by rhoing
Photo 4612

Our ‘gearhead’ grandkids

It’s very gratifying to see them sharing one set, whether it’s at his house or her house. I guess they just enjoy being together and playing with them. (Age difference, FWIW, is about 20 months.)

And BTW, many of these individual cars and trucks were our daughter’s when she was this age in our home! :)

