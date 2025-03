Our ‘gearhead’ grandkids

It’s very gratifying to see them sharing one set, whether it’s at his house or her house. I guess they just enjoy being together and playing with them. (Age difference, FWIW, is about 20 months.)And BTW, many of these individual cars and trucks were our daughter’s when she was this age in our home! :) March 1 posts (13; missing 2019 and 2020 [ PXL_20250301_161608522_LE15tm :: cell phone ]