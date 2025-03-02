Previous
Next
Last day together by rhoing
Photo 4613

Last day together

A shot for Mimi’s 5×7 frame—
Documenting this stage of dental journey: She has lost six baby teeth so far.

Looking back: March 2 posts (15; missing 2020)

[ PXL_20250302_204603208_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! She is simply a gorgeous little lady.
March 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact