Photo 4613
Last day together
A shot for Mimi’s 5×7 frame—
Documenting this stage of dental journey: She has lost six baby teeth so far.
Looking back
:
March 2 posts
(15; missing
2020
)
[ PXL_20250302_204603208_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4777
photos
46
followers
44
following
1264% complete
4607
4608
4609
4610
4611
4612
4613
4614
4611
160
161
4612
162
4613
163
4614
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
2nd March 2025 3:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
grandchild1
,
tm-p8
,
tm02mar
,
5x7s
Mags
ace
Aww! She is simply a gorgeous little lady.
March 10th, 2025
