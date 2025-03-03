Previous
Alas! Not a ‘Grab ’n’ Go’ situation [Travel day] by rhoing
Alas! Not a ‘Grab ’n’ Go’ situation [Travel day]

An out-of-order ATM at the Massachusetts Turnpike Lee Service Plaza: heading home.

3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Geez!
March 10th, 2025  
