Such a tiny little light… [Travel day]

What a day. Should have been home by 3. This was taken upon arriving home after 5:30. That little, yellow engine light went on when we were in the middle of Ohio, still almost 500 miles from home. The engine light can mean something relatively innocuous, or it can be something serious requiring immediate attention, so we sought the nearest dealership to have it diagnosed. The error was tripped by a surge valve. Safe enough to drive, so $180 and 2½ hours later we were back on our way. The $180 would have counted toward the replacement at the Ohio dealership, but they couldn’t get the part for hours and replace it by the end of the day. With more than 8 hours of driving remaining, it would have cost us another dinner out and another hotel night, so we chose to “eat” the diagnosis fee and be on our way. The repair at home will be about $430. Such an expensive little light…
But the chest of drawers was successfully delivered, we had a good time with the kids and grandkids, and we are home. At least it didn’t delay our outbound trip!
What we’ve brought home: Clare feels lousy, and I may be getting what she’s had. :-\