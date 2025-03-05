Souvenir from our travels

I tried to be clever with this post (and the next four),* but a couple attempts have failed. Suffice it to say that Clare and I have arrived home with positive Covid tests.
Have had to postpone two dinner engagements with friends and two medical appointments. And for a scheduled check-up, I have to defer a blood draw for two after a negative Covid test. So putting several things on hold.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
