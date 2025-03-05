Previous
Souvenir from our travels by rhoing
Photo 4616

Souvenir from our travels

I tried to be clever with this post (and the next four),* but a couple attempts have failed. Suffice it to say that Clare and I have arrived home with positive Covid tests.
Have had to postpone two dinner engagements with friends and two medical appointments. And for a scheduled check-up, I have to defer a blood draw for two after a negative Covid test. So putting several things on hold.

Looking back: March 5 posts (13; missing 2021 and 2022)

[ PXL_20250305_022813903_ON1-1 :: cell phone ]

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* I tried posting the images in reverse order so they would spell out ‘COVID’ in a feed, but for whatever reason(s), all those machinations failed. Also, the “counts” for two tags are initially wrong:
    • ‘tm09mar’ shows 15 images, but says there are 17;
    • ‘tm07mar’ shows 15 images, but says there are 16.
Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Danette Thompson ace
That has happened to me twice. Both times, thanks to my husband for getting it first and passing it along! First time, I thought it was the travel that got me so tired. Second time, I would not have known if my brother didn't tell me his wife tested positive. I hear today is the 5th anniversary of the shut down. What a horrible time.
March 11th, 2025  
