Souvenir from our travels

I tried to be clever with this post (and the next four),* but a couple attempts have failed. Suffice it to say that Clare and I have arrived home with positive Covid tests.» For the full effect, View this month Have had to postpone two dinner engagements with friends and two medical appointments. And for a scheduled check-up, I have to defer a blood draw for two after a negative Covid test. So putting several things on hold. March 5 posts (13; missing 2021 and 2022 [ PXL_20250305_022813903_ON1-1 :: cell phone ]~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~* I tried posting the images in reverse order so they would spell out ‘COVID’ in a feed, but for whatever reason(s), all those machinations failed. Also, the “counts” for two tags are initially wrong:• ‘ tm09mar ’ shows 15 images, but says there are 17;• ‘ tm07mar ’ shows 15 images, but says there are 16.