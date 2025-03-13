Sign up
Photo 4623
National Parks
There are 63 US National Parks. Very convenient for laying out a puzzle in a 9×7 grid.
Clare & I have visited eight together, with subsequent 365 posts:
1.
Theodore Roosevelt
(2024)
2.
White Sands
(2024)
3.
Acadia
(2023)
4.
Death Valley
(2019)
5.
Mammoth Cave
(2014 and 2019)
6.
Bryce Canyon
(2017)
7.
Grand Canyon
(2017)
8.
Haleakala
(2014)
Only 55 to go!
Looking back
:
March 13 posts
(14; missing
2020
and
2023
)
[ PXL_20250313_151209869_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags
ace
That's great!
March 13th, 2025
