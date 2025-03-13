Previous
National Parks by rhoing
Photo 4623

National Parks

There are 63 US National Parks. Very convenient for laying out a puzzle in a 9×7 grid.

Clare & I have visited eight together, with subsequent 365 posts:
   1. Theodore Roosevelt (2024)
   2. White Sands (2024)
   3. Acadia (2023)
   4. Death Valley (2019)
   5. Mammoth Cave (2014 and 2019)
   6. Bryce Canyon (2017)
   7. Grand Canyon (2017)
   8. Haleakala (2014)

Only 55 to go!

Mags ace
That's great!
March 13th, 2025  
