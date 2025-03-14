Previous
Happy π Day by rhoing
Photo 4627

Happy π Day

It’s Pi Day (3.14)!
     • C = 2 π r = π d
     • A = π r²
     • V = ⁴/₃ π r³
     • cos π = –1
     • sin π = 0
     • π radians = 180°

(C is the circumference of a circle, A is the area of a circle, V is the volume of a sphere: all based on the radius, r, or the diameter, d.)

I’m still feeling fatigued from my bout with Covid, but we are preparing for a Category 4 storm tonight, so we’re assembling flashlights and storing some food in a cooler for the contingency that we lose power. So my post for the day is the circle of a flashlight head.

The current regime in Washington is cutting personnel at NOAA (and consequently, NWS), which will reduce our advanced notice of severe weather. So regardless of whether you live in a region that gets hurricanes or tornados or just severe storms, the amount of warning time you get for such severe weather will likely be reduced, perhaps significantly. At the cost of lives lost. But this is what 77 million voted for…

Looking back: March 14 posts (15; missing 2019, but I remembered “Pi Day” most years)

[ PXL_20250314_204630512_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
That made a cool image!
March 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact