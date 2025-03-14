Happy π Day

It’s Pi Day (3.14)!
• C = 2 π r = π d
• A = π r²
• V = ⁴/₃ π r³
• cos π = –1
• sin π = 0
• π radians = 180°
(C is the circumference of a circle, A is the area of a circle, V is the volume of a sphere: all based on the radius, r, or the diameter, d.)
I’m still feeling fatigued from my bout with Covid, but we are preparing for a Category 4 storm tonight, so we’re assembling flashlights and storing some food in a cooler for the contingency that we lose power. So my post for the day is the circle of a flashlight head.
The current regime in Washington is cutting personnel at NOAA (and consequently, NWS), which will reduce our advanced notice of severe weather. So regardless of whether you live in a region that gets hurricanes or tornados or just severe storms, the amount of warning time you get for such severe weather will likely be reduced, perhaps significantly. At the cost of lives lost. But this is what 77 million voted for…