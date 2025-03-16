Previous
A 300-piece ‘palate cleanser’ [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 4633

A 300-piece ‘palate cleanser’ [Filler]

We usually do 1,000-piece puzzles, but after the last one, we decided to do a “smaller” one. It was deceptive. This 300-piece puzzle was harder that one might expect.

