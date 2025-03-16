Sign up
Photo 4633
A 300-piece ‘palate cleanser’ [Filler]
We usually do 1,000-piece puzzles, but after the last one, we decided to do a “smaller” one. It was deceptive. This 300-piece puzzle was harder that one might expect.
This puzzle at RoseArt
PXL_20250315_151023109_LE15tm :: cell phone
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
