Building a house

The new Habitat for Humanity house.
• Excavate the site (dirt pile in background);
• pour footings and piers;
• four courses of cinder blocks;
• a wood “box”;
• and, finally, the subfloor.
I wish I could have seen the floor joists go in and what the piers support, but we were having grandchildren time! In the next couple of days, the local community college construction program instructors and students will be here to put up the walls.
Today I finally re-tested and I was negative for Covid. My shoveling at the Habitat work site was my first real exertion after the bout with Covid. (Haven’t been on the rower for almost a month. First days back are going to be rough!) We were at this job site today moving dirt from the dirt pile, by the wheelbarrow-full, to fill in the trench around the cinder blocks.