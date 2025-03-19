The power of wind II

Wind blew over our gas grill a few days ago. Today we came home from dropping off our car to get a new “purge valve”* and passed by this tree in our neighborhood. It’s a maple of some kind, but this tree got snapped in four places. The wood color at the fractures looks healthy and the tree was beginning to “fruit,” so I don’t think this was especially fragile because it was unhealthy. We just had excessive wind: 25–30 mph sustained wind, with gusts to 50 mph.
Gusts of 50mph would do it if caught at the wrong angle. Poor tree.