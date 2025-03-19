Previous
The power of wind II by rhoing
Photo 4637

The power of wind II

Wind blew over our gas grill a few days ago. Today we came home from dropping off our car to get a new “purge valve”* and passed by this tree in our neighborhood. It’s a maple of some kind, but this tree got snapped in four places. The wood color at the fractures looks healthy and the tree was beginning to “fruit,” so I don’t think this was especially fragile because it was unhealthy. We just had excessive wind: 25–30 mph sustained wind, with gusts to 50 mph.

Looking back: March 19 posts (13; missing 2020 and 2023)

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* Q: What’s a “purge valve”?
   A: Several hundred dollars.

[ PXL_20250319_215120615_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Casablanca ace
Your Q and A made me smile 😅
Gusts of 50mph would do it if caught at the wrong angle. Poor tree.
March 20th, 2025  
