It’s that time of year by rhoing
Photo 4643

It’s that time of year

I filed our tax returns this week, so the new returns go into the file drawer, and 2016 comes out. (I kept a printed copy of the returns, but all the supporting docs went through the shredder. Of course, there are also pdf files, not that 2016 would ever be needed at this point.) Also, all medical bills for 2024 can get shredded now, since we didn’t have catastrophic expenses that cleared the threshold for deductibility. While I was in the file cabinet, I found more to shred. So out went the “shreds” today.

Looking back: March 20 posts (12; missing 2019, 2020, and 2022)

[ PXL_20250320_183800141_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th March 2025

Thom Mitchell

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice! My shredder grinds them to little tiny pieces.
March 22nd, 2025  
