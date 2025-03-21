Previous
Hmmmmm… by rhoing
Photo 4645

Hmmmmm…

Here is the puzzle we completed yesterday, with the box cover set on it.

Inside the box cover, there are “7 Tips on Jigsaw Puzzling”:
    1. Select a work area with adequate lighting and large enough for the completed puzzle.
    2. Sort for outside edges. Sort or group remaining pieces by color.
    3. Fit all outside edges together for the best start.
    4. Consult the picture on the Springbok box cover [emphasis added].
    …

In a rare instance, the box cover picture does not match the puzzle!
(The script Coca-Cola logo became “Corner Diner.”)

Looking back: March 21 posts (12; missing 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 — a rough date!)

[ PXL_20250321_125545473_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Kathy ace
What fun with all those signs.
March 24th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
@randystreat It *was* a fun puzzle! (Well, once I got all the bird’s blue feathers put together.)
March 24th, 2025  
