More old furniture

This “library table” belonged to my great-grandmother. It had a very dark mahogany finish on it at her death in 1965. While going through papers in her home, family members found her will — such as it was — written on the back of an envelope in the drawer of this table, which she had used as a desk.
Upon her death, the table was given to her granddaughter (first-cousin to my dad). Later in 1965, the granddaughter’s mother refinished it. When it was refinished, the granddaughter’s parents were taking it to their daughter when they were in an auto accident. The table was damaged, but was reparable.
This table has remained with the granddaughter, now 80, to this time (going on 60 years), but it has quite a history in the family.