More old furniture

We are in Kentucky visiting my cousin.*

This “library table” belonged to my great-grandmother. It had a very dark mahogany finish on it at her death in 1965. While going through papers in her home, family members found her will — such as it was — written on the back of an envelope in the drawer of this table, which she had used as a desk.

Upon her death, the table was given to her granddaughter (first-cousin to my dad). Later in 1965, the granddaughter’s mother refinished it. When it was refinished, the granddaughter’s parents were taking it to their daughter when they were in an auto accident. The table was damaged, but was reparable.

This table has remained with the granddaughter, now 80, to this time (going on 60 years), but it has quite a history in the family.

* She is my “first-cousin, once-removed”: her father and my paternal grandfather were brothers.
22nd March 2025

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Casablanca
Gorgeous table. I love historical things. I still have my grandmother's table with a leather insert she bought when newly married in the 1930s. Glad this table was repairable.
March 25th, 2025  
Mags
Beautiful piece!
March 25th, 2025  
