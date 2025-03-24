And saving space in the landfill.
And probably saving time, too.
This is the laundry room window. We removed curtains and put back inexpensive venetian blinds, since we have to have window coverings if/when we sell our house in the not-too-distant future. Unfortunately, two of the slats broke during all that handling. I told Clare I could probably replace the broken slats so we wouldn’t have to buy (and install) a new set of blinds or other window covering.
So this morning I set about to replace the broken slats. At the same time, the blinds were about 15 slats too long, so this was an opportunity to shorten them and make them look like they were supposed to be here all along. Since I was shortening the set, I put a piece of blue tape on the lowest slat I wanted to keep. (It might be a slat or a rung too long for an absolutely perfect fit in the window, but better a smidge too long than a smidge too short.)
As I did five years ago at another window, I shortened the blinds and then replaced the broken slats, leveled the bottom rail and rehung the blinds in the window … only to discover another cracked slat. Sigh.
Let it go or take it apart again? You can probably guess what I did. ;)