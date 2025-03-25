Previous
Springtime! by rhoing
Photo 4654

Springtime!

Our forsythia bush, definitely a harbinger of spring (particular species indeterminate).

From Missouri Botanical Garden: “Genus name honors William Forsyth (1737-1804), Scottish superintendent of the Royal Gardens of Kensington Palace and author, among other works, of A Treatise on the Culture and Management of Fruit Trees which in its day was probably the most widely read work on the subject.”
» Submitted as Forsythis (genus only) to iNaturalist
» More: [ Missouri Botanical Garden ] [ iNaturalist ] [ PhytoImages ]

AI Auto for Tone and Color and an Exposure adjustment in ON1 Photo Raw to brighten the image.

Looking back: March 25 posts (12; missing 2021, 2022, and 2023)

[ PXL_20250325_202512292_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1275% complete

