Springtime!

Our forsythia bush, definitely a harbinger of spring (particular species indeterminate).
From Missouri Botanical Garden: “Genus name honors William Forsyth (1737-1804), Scottish superintendent of the Royal Gardens of Kensington Palace and author, among other works, of A Treatise on the Culture and Management of Fruit Trees which in its day was probably the most widely read work on the subject.”
» Submitted as Forsythis (genus only) to iNaturalist
» More: [ Missouri Botanical Garden ] [ iNaturalist ] [ PhytoImages ]
AI Auto for Tone and Color and an Exposure adjustment in ON1 Photo Raw to brighten the image.