Previous
Photo 4660
Peer pressure
Our neighbors on each side had their lawn service come yesterday and cut their lawns. Consequently, ours looked super-shaggy. So today we hopped on the treadmill. Last year, we did this 34 times: from
March 11
to
December 8
. :-P
Looking back
:
March 26 posts
(14; missing
2022
)
[ PXL_20250326_194841017_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
0
0
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
26th March 2025 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
lawn
,
peer pressure
,
opening-day
,
tm-first-mow
,
tm-p8
,
tm26mar
,
peer-pressure
