Peer pressure by rhoing
Peer pressure

Our neighbors on each side had their lawn service come yesterday and cut their lawns. Consequently, ours looked super-shaggy. So today we hopped on the treadmill. Last year, we did this 34 times: from March 11 to December 8. :-P

26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

