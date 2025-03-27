Sign up
Previous
Photo 4663
Peony emerging
After a 35-minute row, I went out to the garden to weed as a cool-down. This is one of the two peonies emerging from the ground.
» More about Peony: [
iNaturalist
] [
PhytoImages
]
Looking back
:
March 27 posts
(14; missing
2019
)
[ PXL_20250327_213127396_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4831
photos
46
followers
44
following
1277% complete
4656
4657
4658
4659
4660
4661
4662
4663
168
4657
4658
4659
4660
4661
4662
4663
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
27th March 2025 4:31pm
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
peony
,
paeonia
,
selective-coloring
,
home-garden
,
tmselectivecoloring
,
tmplants
,
paeoniaceae
,
tmleaves
,
our-yard
,
tm-p8
,
tm27mar
