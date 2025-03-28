I only learned about this bit of cleverness on the last Habitat build. I have always thought that carpenters had to determine where the vertical studs were located in order to securely install cabinets.
Aside: It’s astonishing to me how much weight we put in our kitchen cabinets: dishes are heavy! I’m looking at one of our cabinets and it has three shelves. One shelf has three stacks of dishes and I wouldn’t trust myself to safely remove or put away an entire stack. It’s just too much weight. Now multiply that weight by 8 or 9? But I digress.
A young man [doing community service] and I measured, cut, and installed all these horizontal blocks between the vertical studs. They will be the support for the screws at the bottoms of the cabinets. The pair of blocks that are higher on the right? Those are for a shorter cabinet that will be above the refrigerator.
Comment 1: The gap between the higher blocks and the lower blocks? The electrical box will be in the utility closet on the other side of this wall, and that box will require the full thickness of the wall, so we couldn’t put a block there.
Comment 2: A web page about cabinet blocking says they are usually (often?) 2×4s. We’ve used bigger blocks here. Why? They’re cut from scraps from the framing of the floor. Using all you can from the materials at hand. :)