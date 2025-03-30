Basket o’ bunnies

The Easter boxes came out today. Since two of the grandkids are coming for Easter, there will be some extra Easter decorations this year. Clare wondered out loud how long it’s been since we were home for Easter. Yeah, it’s kinda dangerous to wonder such things out loud around me…
So I checked my Easter posts. How’d I check them easily? In cleaning out my books and journals a year ago, I found an article in a math journal that set out the arithmetic/algebraic calculations to determine the calendar date for Easter in any year from 1600–2599. (I don’t recall why it doesn’t work before 1600 or after 2599.) Of course I prepared my own spreadsheet. :)
» If you’re interested or curious to have my spreadsheet, I can email it.
So just now I opened the spreadsheet, wrote down the dates for 2011–2024 and went to my 365 posts. I added a tag to each one, so here are my posts on Easter Sunday. The only missing year was 2020 (Covid), and we were obviously home for that, but it was celebrated alone (and without church). Except for that year, this will be our first year home on Easter since 2015 — ten years! So the full complement of Easter decorations hasn’t come out (probably) in that long.
Speaking of Easter, I went to the store to buy eggs today. $5.87 for a dozen of large, store-brand eggs. So whoever said he was going to lower prices in general and maybe eggs in particular on “Day One”? Yeah, that hasn’t happened.