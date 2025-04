A new-to-me moth

Barberry Geometer (). Spotted this little guy on the floor of the garage after mowing the lawn for the second time this year. Since I was outside with my phone, I tried theapp. It was unable to identify this even down to genus, but it provided four or five species suggestions. So I bailed on Seek and iNaturalist.Convinced that the markings really would be sufficient for an ID (though I had no idea where to begin), I submitted it to BugGuide.An ID came back pretty quickly. First data point for Illinois prior to June on the calendar.» ID’ed asor “Barberry Geometer”: [ BugGuide » Submitted asor “Barberry Geometer”: [ BAMONA ] [ iNaturalist » Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [* ]~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~* There is a species in the same genus: Rheumaptera hastata [ PXL_20250401_202216327_LE15tm :: cell phone ] April 1 posts (15; no misses)