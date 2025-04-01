A new-to-me moth

Barberry Geometer (Rheumaptera meadii). Spotted this little guy on the floor of the garage after mowing the lawn for the second time this year. Since I was outside with my phone, I tried the Seek app. It was unable to identify this even down to genus, but it provided four or five species suggestions. So I bailed on Seek and iNaturalist.
Convinced that the markings really would be sufficient for an ID (though I had no idea where to begin), I submitted it to BugGuide.
An ID came back pretty quickly. First data point for Illinois prior to June on the calendar.