Previous
A new-to-me moth by rhoing
Photo 4677

A new-to-me moth

Barberry Geometer (Rheumaptera meadii). Spotted this little guy on the floor of the garage after mowing the lawn for the second time this year. Since I was outside with my phone, I tried the Seek app. It was unable to identify this even down to genus, but it provided four or five species suggestions. So I bailed on Seek and iNaturalist.

Convinced that the markings really would be sufficient for an ID (though I had no idea where to begin), I submitted it to BugGuide.

An ID came back pretty quickly. First data point for Illinois prior to June on the calendar.

» ID’ed as Rheumaptera meadii or “Barberry Geometer”: [ BugGuide ]
» Submitted as Rheumaptera meadii or “Barberry Geometer”: [ BAMONA ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Moths* ]

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* There is a species in the same genus: Rheumaptera hastata

[ PXL_20250401_202216327_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back: April 1 posts (15; no misses)
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact