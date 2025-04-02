Buckle up, people.

Q
Do you know the last time an American president told us we were in for some “short-term [economic] pain”?
In order to keep things simpler in my earlier post, I did not
address, for example, the domestic employment consequences, so let’s go down that road a short way.
Let’s think about automobiles, for just one example. We’re going to have higher tariffs on automobiles from Asia. Following my November post, those imported cars are going to be more expensive in the U.S. How do American consumers react to higher car prices? We will buy fewer cars. The import stream will shrink (probably partly shrinking the revenue stream the current regime in Washington thinks they’re going to reap from the tariffs).
With fewer imported cars, whose employment might be affected? Well, let’s start at the docks at our ports-of-entry. From there, it will continue downstream with truckers and railroaders who would transport those imported cars to their dealerships.
Fewer sales at dealerships? A salesperson or two may have to leave. Mechanics who work on cars for oil changes and repairs? You can start to do the “math” here. There will
be domestic consequences to these tariffs:
• prices will
rise (inflation)
• employment will
fall.
Lower or negative economic growth is “stagnation.”
The combination of inflation and stagnation has a term you’re going to be hearing: “stagflation
.” It’s in my Oxford dictionary. Look it up online; there are lots of web pages about it.
So why are we getting these tariffs if they’re so harmful to ordinary Americans? Recall that the party in control wants tax cuts for the wealthy and big corporations. Connect the dots.
Also recall where inflation and unemployment were in October/November
:
• inflation: 2.4%
• unemployment: 4.1%
