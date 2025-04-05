Previous
Going out of business by rhoing
Going out of business

Joann Fabrics with Clare and her mom in Fremont, Ohio.

“For 80 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 831 store locations across 49 states and a robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion” (About JOANN).

    • Voluntary Chapter 11 Process

