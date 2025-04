Her birthday isn’t for a few days (it’s actually the day I’m posting this), but Clare’s mom made a spice chiffon cake and four of us sang “Happy Birthday” to her yesterday. Today we had a different cast of characters, but the partially-eaten cake was brought out and we sang “Happy Birthday” to her again. That’s what got this smile. April 6 posts (14; missing 2022 [ PXL_20250406_171515471_LE15tm :: cell phone ]