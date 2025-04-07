Previous
Lilac [Travel day] by rhoing
Photo 4688

Lilac [Travel day]

Another harbinger of spring. The end of an uneventful 508-mile drive home.

From Missouri Botanical Garden: “Genus name comes from the Greek word syrinx meaning tube or pipe in reference to the pith-filled but easily-hollowed stems of some genus plants.

“Specific epithet from Latin means common.

“Stems of Syringa were once used for pipes. In the same vein, Syrax was a nymph from Greek mythology who was metamorphosed into a hollow willow reed in order to escape the amorous advances of Pan, god of the fields and forests, in further reference to the hollow stems of some genus plants.”

» Submitted as Syringa vulgaris or “Common Lilac”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ Missouri Botanical Garden ] [ iNaturalist ]
Images: [ PhytoImages.siu.edu Not a secure https connection ]

[ PXL_20250407_234412576_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
