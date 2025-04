Lilac [Travel day]

Another harbinger of spring. The end of an508-mile drive home.From Missouri Botanical Garden: “Genus name comes from the Greek wordmeaning tube or pipe in reference to the pith-filled but easily-hollowed stems of some genus plants.“Specific epithet from Latin means common.“Stems ofwere once used for pipes. In the same vein, Syrax was a nymph from Greek mythology who was metamorphosed into a hollow willow reed in order to escape the amorous advances of Pan, god of the fields and forests, in further reference to the hollow stems of some genus plants.”» Submitted asor “Common Lilac”: [ iNaturalist » Species pages: [ Missouri Botanical Garden ] [ iNaturalist Images: [ PhytoImages.siu.edu April 7 posts (15; no misses)[ PXL_20250407_234412576_LE15tm :: cell phone ]