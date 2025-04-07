Lilac [Travel day]

Another harbinger of spring. The end of an uneventful 508-mile drive home.
From Missouri Botanical Garden: “Genus name comes from the Greek word syrinx meaning tube or pipe in reference to the pith-filled but easily-hollowed stems of some genus plants.
“Specific epithet from Latin means common.
“Stems of Syringa were once used for pipes. In the same vein, Syrax was a nymph from Greek mythology who was metamorphosed into a hollow willow reed in order to escape the amorous advances of Pan, god of the fields and forests, in further reference to the hollow stems of some genus plants.”