Photo 4689
Copper pans
At Raymond and Jeanne’s for dinner. Raymond has quite the collection of cookware.
Looking back
:
April 8 posts
(17; no misses)
[ PXL_20250409_002122631_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
Tags
pots
,
pans
,
copper
,
saucepans
,
copper pans
,
tm-p8
,
tm08apr
,
revere ware
,
sauce pans
Kathy
ace
Nice display.
April 11th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Showing off his copper pots - beautifully clean at the moment!
April 11th, 2025
