Happy Birthday, Clare! by rhoing
Happy Birthday, Clare!

Out for dinner to our local Thai restaurant. Clare gets her favorite: Pineapple Fried Rice. I don’t like to “copy” her order, so I keep trying to find something else to make my “usual,” and I may have found it tonight (Pad Nor Mai, with shrimp: bamboo shoots, mushrooms, snow peas, and onions … and lots of jasmine rice). They don’t have a great selection of craft beers, but these were quite good. (Bell’s Two Hearted IPA is always a viable option.)
Waiting at home is the only item in my baking repertoire: [boxed] spice cake with homemade frosting/icing from her mom’s recipe, “Bakery Style Buttercream Frosting.” While I think Clare genuinely likes spice cake, sometimes the cake is primarily a vehicle for good frosting, am I right?

I made the cake-and-frosting a couple years ago at her mom’s, but that time she only got one piece before we came home. This is the first time I’ve made it at home in six years. Like then, and egged on by the girls, I 1½’ed the frosting recipe to make sure there would be enough…

ETSOOI’ed in ON1: Blurred the background and removed a server from the background…

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Hilarious! As a keen baker, I would say you need to make them both superb so they marry in the mouth! But she will love it because you made it.

Happy birthday to your darling girl 🎉🎉
April 11th, 2025  
