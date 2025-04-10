Previous
Almost SOOC by rhoing
Photo 4692

Almost SOOC

I didn’t “erase” or “clone stamp” anything. Just levelled it 1.75°. Otherwise, here’s the cake I baked for Clare’s birthday … for better or for worse. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Looking back: April 10 posts (15; no misses)

[ PXL_20250410_142331462_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1285% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh that looks so good! 😋
April 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact