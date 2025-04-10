Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4692
Almost SOOC
I didn’t “erase” or “clone stamp” anything. Just levelled it 1.75°. Otherwise, here’s the cake I baked for Clare’s birthday … for better or for worse. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Looking back
:
April 10 posts
(15; no misses)
[ PXL_20250410_142331462_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4865
photos
47
followers
45
following
1285% complete
View this month »
4685
4686
4687
4688
4689
4690
4691
4692
Latest from all albums
171
4688
4689
4690
172
173
4691
4692
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
10th April 2025 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
cake
,
birthday
,
cooking
,
homemade
,
baking
,
frosting
,
buttercream frosting
,
layer cake
,
tm-p8
,
tm10apr
,
spice cake
Mags
ace
Oh that looks so good! 😋
April 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close